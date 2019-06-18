After WWE failed to give the fans what they advertised in recent weeks with Brock Lesnar cashing-in his Money In The Bank briefcase on Monday Night Raw, you would've thought they'd have learnt their lesson by now.

2019 has seen a lot of dissatisfaction with the current product, and with All Elite Wrestling now seen as official competition there was the expectation that efforts would improve to make fans entertained again.

But with Vince McMahon's 'Wild Card Rule' came a bit of a convolution, and storylines have become more complicated across both brands.

Add to the fact that the upcoming Stomping Grounds pay-per-view is made up mostly of rematches from previous 2019 pay-per-views and you can see why the Tacoma Dome will be half-full this Sunday.

All of this past weekend saw WWE promote the fact that Corbin was set to announce the special guest referee on Raw for his title shot this Sunday, but we never even found out.

Elias opened the show by announcing himself as said referee, but Rollins brutalised him with a steel chair, and EC3 suffered the same fate later on in the night.

So in essence, WWE pulled a bait-and-switch on the fans and ended the show with no referee named for the match, but Rollins was downed by Corbin after defeating Daniel Bryan.

Chances are we are getting a 'surprise' name being revealed right before the match this Sunday, and fans will be hoping it really is a surprise rather than a predictable name.

Whoever the guest referee is though will likely not change the mood regarding Stomping Grounds as a whole though.

Apart from Samoa Joe defending his United States Championship against Ricochet, then the card is nothing we haven't seen before and a lot of top stars like Braun Strowman, The Miz and Finn Balor are currently missing out on a match.

Things can change between now and Sunday but the signs do not look positive, and the non-committal of a referee for the main event only confuses things even more.