It wouldn't be a summer transfer window without Rafa Benitez being linked with a move away from Newcastle United.

The Spaniard has enjoyed a successful stint as a manager in the North East, with Newcastle once again an established Premier League outfit.

Benitez guided the Toon Army back into England's top-flight in 2016/17 and has gone on to finish 10th and 13th in the following two Premier League campaigns.

However, the lack of investment into the squad from owner Mike Ashley has seen Benitez almost permanently be on the cusp of departing the club.

Newcastle would struggle hugely to find a manager of his calibre to replace him, making the whole scenario even more odd.

And the club's ambitions of extending Benitez's contract this summer were seriously dented last night, despite the persistent rumours of the club finally being taken over.

As reported by The Times, the Spaniard has received a mouth-watering £12m-per-year salary to coach Chinese Super League outfit Dalian Yifang.

That wage would make Benitez the fourth highest-paid manager in world football, ahead of Zinedine Zidane (£10.5m), Mauricio Pochettino (£8.5m), Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (£7.5m) and Jurgen Klopp (£7m).

In fact, the only Premier League manager that would make more than him is Pep Guardiola at Manchester City, who rakes in around £15.2m-per-year.

In terms of the highest-paid manager in world football, Benitez's offer is dwarfed by Diego Simeone's at Atletico Madrid.

Simeone's salary is way north of £20m-per-year and he is the biggest earner at the club - even more than the want away Antoine Griezmann.

Should Benitez ditch Newcastle and start a new adventure out in China? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.