Former UEFA president Michel Platini has been arrested over the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

The French legend was elected back in 2007 up until 2015, but he was then banned by the FIFA Ethics Committee.

Mediapart report that Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday morning as part of their investigation into the rigging of votes to award Qatar the upcoming World Cup.

The 63-year-old is being held at a police station in Nanterres, a suburb in the capital city Paris.

More to follow...