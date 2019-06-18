The Phenomenal One is back on Monday Night Raw.

AJ Styles hadn't been seen in the ring since Money In The Bank where he lost to Seth Rollins, and revealed he's been dealing with a shoulder injury that needed a little bit of rest.

Before that he was showing a few heel-like tendencies in his feud with Rollins, but it ended up being babyface against babyface and the two stole the show.

After a short absence though, Styles made his return to television on Raw last night to interact with his former stable-mates Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows.

Instead of hyping them up though, Styles scalded them for getting 'comfortable' and labelled The Usos as the best tag team in the world instead.

AJ went even further and quizzed them as to when they last won a match and when they last competed on Raw, which clearly riled the former Tag Team Champions up.

The duo took on Jimmy and Jey Uso later on in the night, in the same Staples Center that they debuted in three years prior to attack the Samoans.

It would be a losing effort in the end but it got both Anderson and Gallows back on television and they looked pretty good in the process.

It wouldn't be the end of Styles' interaction with them that night though.

In a WWE.com exclusive, The Phenomenal One berated them for throwing up the 'Too Sweet' gesture during the match and it seemed like he was giving them a pep talk.

Could The Club be getting the band back together?

As far as we know, they will be teaming up for the Japan shows later this month along with Triple H, but due to all the happenings on Raw, it looks like we could be getting a permanent reformation.

It could be something that all of them need and not only would it push Gallows and Anderson up the tag division, but it would give Styles a different direction to go in after being on his own for a while.