Royal Ascot Day One Preview - 5.35pm Wolferton Stakes

The Wolferton Stakes is a 1m2f Listed race for horses aged 4 and above and brings £56,710 worth of prize money to the winner.

PREVIOUS RACE

Once again there is no specific marker in terms of race in the lead-up to the Wolferton Stakes. Form, however, is still important and every winner of this race in the last eleven outings has finished seventh or higher in their previous trip.

The race has a healthy sixteen entrants with thirteen of the horses fitting the bill, in fact eleven have a top four finish and of those there was a third, three second-place finishers and four winners, which truly reflects the competitive nature of the field.

AGE

Horses aged 4yo and 5yo perform best in this race, so much so that horses aged 6 and over have only won once from 39 runners in the last 11 years. Once again only three horses can be ruled out under this filter and they are Dolphin Vista, Riven Light and Master the World.

TRAINERS WITH STRONG RECORDS

John Gosden has a very strong record in this race historically. He’s 4 from 10 (40%) when sending runners here and this year he sends Star of Bengal, with the 4yo winning last time out.

BETTING MARKET

Another trend to keep an eye out for is that horses in the top 7 of the odds market at SP have won 10/11 running’s of this race, this year's current leaders are:

Magic Wand

Elarqam

Latrobe

Addyebb

Riven Light

Willie John

Star of Bengal

OVERALL PROFILE

Star of Bengal undoubtedly fits the criteria and comes into this race on the back of two straight wins, looking for a hat trick of successes. Given John Gosden's strong record in the race I’m inclined to side with him for this one.

To Win: Star of Bengal @ 10/1

All odds accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to fluctuation. T&C’s apply. 18+. www.begambleaware.org