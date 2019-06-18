It's been five years since the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

And for most football fans, the tournament is fondly remembered for the sheer amount of incredible goals that were scored.

James Rodriguez's stunning strike for Colombia against Uruguay was arguably the pick of the bunch as it was named Goal of the Tournament. It also won the FIFA Puskas Award.

Another goal that sticks in the memory is Robin van Persie's flying header during the crushing 5-1 victory for the Netherlands over Spain.

And then there was David Luiz's 30-yard free-kick, Mario Gotze's winning goal in the final and Lionel Messi's lovely curled strike in the 91st minute to down Iran.

But who can forget about Everton legend Tim Cahill's insane volley for Australia against the Netherlands, which was scored five years ago today (June 17).

Holland had just taken a 1-0 lead through Arjen Robben when Cahill latched onto a ball over the top and unleashed an unstoppable volley with his weaker left foot past Jasper Cillessen.

Relive the moment in the video(s) below.

Incredible strike. It's hard enough producing a volley with your stronger foot, but Cahill managed to do it with the ball coming over his shoulder and using his left peg.

It's no surprise, then, that the 39-year-old ranks the volley as one of the best goals he ever scored in professional football.

"That one's up there," he told FourFourTwo Magazine last year. "I've always been a strong believer in just taking a chance.

"I know I'm either going to hit the back of the net or Row Z, and mentally it doesn't bother me if it hits Row Z as I will do it again - I'll look for another moment to make somebody say, 'Wow'.

"I can't explain how it felt to score that goal - it was like an out-of-body experience. All you can do to understand how much it meant to me is watch it and see me going crazy during the celebrations."