It was telling that Tyson Fury embraced his victory over Tom Schwarz as "the biggest thing in his career".

The Gypsy King was fighting in Las Vegas for the first time, courtesy of the new deal he signed after his fight with Deontay Wilder.

Yet it was not that most dramatic of draws, nor his famous triumph against Wladimir Klitschko, that has gone down - at least in Fury's mind - as his most pivotal moment.

The story behind his comeback is well-documented, but is no less inspiring for it.

In other circumstances, most fans would suspect that beating Schwarz would mean little to the 30-year-old.

The German's unbeaten professional record prior to the fight proved deceptive and he could resist for less than two rounds.

For that reason, Fury's victory hasn't convinced everybody, not least heavyweight rival Anthony Joshua, who has been sent scurrying even further into the shadows in light of the result.

AJ was speaking on Instagram live, as quoted in the Mirror, and he couldn't help but comment on Schwarz' lack of quality.

"I could talk s*** [about Fury], but he done what he had to, well played to him," he said.

"I wanna go back to fighting some easy opponents! Schwarz was ranked, what, 56th? And they're comparing him [Fury] to who, Ali? It's mad.

"I think, why am I out here doing all this s*** myself? D'you know what I mean?"

The two Brits' contrasting fortunes could not be starker right now.

On the topic of easy opponents, it's worth remembering that Andy Ruiz Jr had just five weeks to prepare - not to mention his inferior reach and height - having been drafted in as a late replacement to face Joshua after Jarrell Miller's failed drugs tests.

Joshua will be confident of avenging that defeat nevertheless in the rematch.

And he may indeed find himself chasing 'easier' opponents for the next year or so with his standing in the division so badly diminished.

