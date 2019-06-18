Football didn’t quite come home last summer.

Gareth Southgate’s England gripped the entire nation, reaching the semi-final of the World Cup in Russia.

But a devastating semi-final loss to Croatia in extra-time ended the dream of the Three Lions and the millions of fans back home.

But the scenes throughout the whole country during England’s run were magnificent.

There was a month-long heatwave, pubs were packed and everyone was just having a great time.

That’s despite the tournament actually being played on the other side of Europe.

So imagine the scenes if England were actually hosting the thing.

Well, after Tuesday morning’s revelations, that could actually happen in three years’ time.

Uefa president Michel Platini has been arrested in relation to the awarding of the 2022 World Cup to Qatar.

It’s reported that Platini was taken into custody on Tuesday morning as part of the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Office of the Judicial Police into the rigging of votes for the upcoming World Cup.

So what does that mean for the hosting of the tournament?

Well, the odds for England to host it have been slashed from 10/1 to 6/1.

Meanwhile, the odds for Qatar to be stripped of the hosting is evens.

“Since it was awarded the 2022 World Cup, there has been nothing but controversy around why Qatar were selected as hosts and following this latest development, the betting suggests there is a strong chance they could now be stripped of the tournament,” said Coral’s John Hill.

“If a new host is required, England are likely to be one of the favourites as they are one of the few countries who could hold the tournament at short notice with their infrastructure and transport."

Imagine the scenes.

England wouldn’t need to build any new stadiums in order to host the tournament and were one of the bidding nations during the vote back in 2010.

And there’s no doubt that England fans would love to see ‘Football come home’ as the country could host their first World Cup since 1966.

Qatar are still favourites to host the competition but it seems there is a growing chance that it could be given to England...