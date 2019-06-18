UFC made a huge lightweight unification fight official two weeks ago, as Khabib Nurmagomedov's return to the Octagon will happen in September.

With his suspension due to expire next month after his involvement in the UFC 229 fracas, the Russian will return to try and unify the 155-pound division and will meet a new nemesis.

Fresh off the back of his victory over Max Holloway in April, 'Diamond' Dustin Poirier will be the 28th different man to try and defeat Khabib - no-one has been successful so far.

It will be unfamiliar surroundings for both men though as the fight at UFC 242 will take place in Abu Dhabi, the Middle East a market which could be incredibly lucrative for the promotion.

Taking the pound-for-pound number three in the world is certainly a start, and some are already looking through Poirier and into the future for The Eagle.

A rematch with Conor McGregor would be financially beneficial for all parties involved but Nurmagomedov shot down the potential of that happening at the UFC 242 press conference in London last week.

That leaves one obvious man in mind to challenge the soon-to-be unified champion - Tony Ferguson.

El Cucuy is on a 12-fight winning streak and recently forced a doctor stoppage out of Donald Cerrone at UFC 238.

Ferguson v Khabib has been scheduled four times in the past but has never happened, however Dana White assumes it will happen so long as Khabib leaves Abu Dhabi with the belts.

“Khabib is fighting Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi in September,” said White, per MMA Mania.

“Then I don’t know, we’ll see. Tony Ferguson just came off a great win this weekend over ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, and I’m assuming he’s next.”

The 'Notorious' McGregor though will always be sniffing around should he still have the passion and desire to step inside the Octagon, but that may not be happening anytime soon.

“We’ll see what happens with Conor – what Conor wants to do,” told White. “Conor is super rich. It’s hard to get guys to fight when they’re super rich.”

Fantasy booking would suggest the loser of the unification bout faces McGregor in a number-one contender match, but it's likely a man like McGregor will not want to play second fiddle to anyone.