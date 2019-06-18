Seth Rollins is living the wrestling dream right now.

Becoming Universal Champion at WrestleMania 35 and with the revelation of his relationship with fellow WWE powerhouse Becky Lynch, Rollins is a hot topic in WWE right now.

With the company in somewhat of a struggle when it comes to ratings and viewership, Rollins continues to be one of the most popular figures in the business and shows no signs of slowing down.

But all the attention recently has been on former partner Dean Ambrose, now fighting under the name Jon Moxley in All Elite Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling.

Moxley caused waves by attacking both Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega last month at Double Or Nothing and has made himself an even bigger star by branching out of WWE and trying something new, and it's already paying dividends.

Whilst on media duties in Saudi Arabia before Super ShowDown two weeks ago, Rollins was asked about his departed brother and said that they will definitely be seen together again.

“He gave me a big hug and he said, ‘I love you brother and it’s not goodbye. So I’ll see you some time'", Rollins told WrestlingAC, per the Express.

“We’re always going to be bonded, I wish him the best and you haven’t seen the last of us together I’m sure at some point down the road we’ll be putting the fists together some time.

“I can’t say when and I can’t say for sure, but there’s this feeling in my gut that we’re going to be bonded brothers forever.

“Who knows [about a Shield reunion], but never say never…

“I have a feeling in my gut that we haven’t seen the last of myself and Dean Ambrose.”

If the Dean Ambrose character did return to WWE in the future, how on earth would WWE explain his departure and where he had been for the past few years?

Rollins seems like a committed WWE guy, but could you imagine the uproar and reaction it would get if he also runs down his contract to join his former partner in All Elite Wrestling?

That's possibly just a pipe dream to many, but as Rollins said, as the wrestling world is today you can 'never say never'...