Picking holes in Liverpool's current starting XI is no easy task.

It's hard because Jurgen Klopp has formed a team that dominates in every area of the pitch - both in the Premier League and in Europe.

Defensively the Reds are solid, with Alisson emerging as one of the best goalkeepers in the world and Virgil van Dijk staking a strong claim for best centre-back in the world.

Full-backs Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are amongst the finest around, too, while Liverpool's midfield is formed of grit and composure.

As for going forward - well, there are very few attacking trios that compare to Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino right now.

So where can Liverpool actually improve?

Reports suggest Klopp is on the lookout for a back-up goalkeeper for when Simon Mignolet leaves and reinforcements in the full-back positions.

Nathaniel Clyne is due to return from his loan spell at Bournemouth, but he doesn't seem good enough anymore, and Alberto Moreno's contract expires at the end of June.

Liverpool fans would love to see a big name brought in this summer and it's being reported in Spain that Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele is on Klopp's radar.

Dembele, 22, has struggled since joining Barca in 2017 and Ernesto Valverde is looking at potentially selling him, especially with Neymar's return on the cards.

Sport add in their report that agents have told Liverpool that Dembele is available and Klopp has given the "green light" to try and sign him. A fee upwards of €105m is what it would take.

Klopp can hardly be blamed for being tempted by Dembele and he made those feelings clear last season after a game against Chelsea.

In a press conference, Klopp was told about the Frenchman being on the market and he responded by saying: "Now I am interested."

Could it happen? Liverpool fans can dream.

It's a wonder how Dembele would fit into Klopp's team, but a front four including Salah, Mane and Firmino is a scary thought.