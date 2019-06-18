Arsenal are set to complete their first signing of the summer, 18-year-old Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli.

According to Brazilian outlet, GloboEsporte, a £6 million fee has been agreed between Arsenal and Serie D club Ituano FC, with formalities expected to be completed in the coming days.

Martinelli actually turns 18 today, meaning he’s now old enough to complete his long-awaited move to England.

The forward had previously been on trial at Manchester United and Barcelona, but obviously didn’t quite do enough to impress.

He holds the record of the youngest ever debutant for Ituano, aged just 16.

But what can Arsenal expect from the youngster?

"Stylistically, Martinelli can be compared to Richarlison, who represents a shift in what is expected of Brazilian attackers,” Philip Costa from Scouted Football said, per Football.London.

"Playing primarily from the left, the 17-year-old is quick and direct, will always fancy taking on his full-back but also has the intelligence to move well in behind."

However, Costa doesn’t believe he’s good enough to get ahead of some other Arsenal youngsters in the current pecking order.

"Should Arsenal end up signing the Brazilian, it's difficult to imagine him impacting the senior side straight away with Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka ahead of him in the pecking order,” he added.

And Josh Williams from Distance Covered also name drops two other Premier League stars.

"The Brazilian prospect's attacker radar paints the picture of a player involved in goalscoring despite operating in a wide role, in the mould of a Mohamed Salah, Richarlison, or a Son Heung-Min type of forward,” Williams said.

But how about taking a look for yourself at various compilation videos:

Martinelli has scored 10 goals in 34 senior appearances for Ituano so far in his young career. He was also named the Best Newcomer in 2019, as well as being selected in the Team of the Year.

A £6m outlay for an exciting 18-year-old certainly seems a no-risk deal for Arsenal. If it doesn’t work out, the Gunners are unlikely to make a loss on the player.

If it does work out, the north London club may have found themselves an absolute bargain.