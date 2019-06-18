Cristiano Ronaldo's nine-year spell with Real Madrid was pretty outstanding.

In terms of trophies, the Portuguese superstar won four Champions Leagues and two La Liga titles.

And from a personal perspective, he was a machine out in the Spanish capital, scoring more goals than games.

His record in La Liga for Los Blancos is frankly ridiculous, with Ronaldo scoring 311 times in his 292 appearances, a ratio of 1.07 goals per game.

To put that statistic into perspective, Real Madrid legend Raul Gonzalez only managed 228 in his 550 games - which is still a phenomenal record.

Only Barcelona's Lionel Messi has scored more La Liga goals than Ronaldo, with his current tally standing at 419.

So if you were down the pub and naming the greatest players to have graced Spain's top-flight, Ronaldo would be high on the list right?

Well, not according to La Liga themselves. The league's official Facebook account posted an image asking fans to 'choose their legend'.

Messi, Raul, Ronaldinho, Zinedine Zidane, Fernando Torres, David Villa, Xavi and Andres Iniesta all made the cut, but amazingly, Ronaldo did not.

The fact Iago Aspas, Jesus Navas and Pablo Aimar feature over the Portuguese superstar is frankly embarrassing.

Guess that move to Juventus wasn't viewed very fondly by La Liga...

Ronaldo left for Serie A last summer in a €100m move and has continued his goal scoring prowess over in Italy.

In his first 31 league games with the Bianconeri, the 34-year-old scored 21 times and assisted eight more.

He also became the first ever player to lift the Serie A, La Liga and Premier League trophies.

His main quest now will be to lift the Champions League with Juve, which would see him become only the second player to do so with three different teams, alongside Clarence Seedorf.