This World Cup has had its critics, not least because of the gulf between the big four of England, New Zealand, Australia, and India and the other six teams.

Nowhere has that been better displayed than by Eoin Morgan's destruction of Afghanistan.

The Irishman sent records tumbling as he thrashed his way to 148 before being caught by Rahmat Shah late in the innings off the bowling of Gulbadin Naib.

It took him just 71 balls to reach that score, hitting 17 sixes in the process - more than any player in ODI history.

No mercy was shown to Afghanistan's hapless field, who dropped the England skipper on 32, as well as giving James Vince a reprieve on 21.

Morgan went from 54 to 101 in just 21 balls. Questions will be asked of Afghanistan's fitness - they were visibly tired and even before the 32-year-old's heroics, slogged away at Jonny Bairstow.

With plenty of turn on the Old Trafford pitch, Rashid Khan might have fancied his chances of finally making an impact on the tournament.

Yet Afghanistan's biggest threat finished with his side's worst figures of 110-0, his personal worst, and to top it all off the most expensive figures in World Cup history, Moeen Ali smashing him for six off his last ball.

Morgan was on fire and to think, he had been a doubt for this match after suffering a back spasm against the West Indies, one so painful he was forced to conduct his post-match press conference standing up.

Had it not been for Jason Roy's absence - with the opener targeting the Australia game at Lord's for his return - his captain might have excused himself, or at the very least allowed himself grace by moving down the order and shifting Jos Buttler up.

It spoke volumes that Buttler entered meekly to the crease after Joe Root's wicket had fallen, safe in the knowledge that even he, as England's go-to big-hitter was never going to be the headline-maker.

