Ascot Day Two Preview – 3:40pm Prince of Wales Stakes

The feature race of Day Two is the Prince of Wales Stakes and it's a Group 1 race for 4yo+ horses.

What is striking for this year's contest is the prominence of female runners at the front of the market, with fillies such as Sea of Class and Magical heading up the betting.

Sea of Class returns to racing following a 2nd behind superstar Enable in the Arc De Triomphe at Longchamp in October 2018, whilst Aidan O’Brien's filly, Magical, comes into the race following a recent string of impressive victories and a 2nd behind Enable in the Breeders’ Cup in the US.

OFFICIAL RATING

10 of 11 previous winners have had an Official Rating of 117+, this year that’s a positive for Desert Encounter, Waldgeist, Sea of Class, Magical and Crystal Ocean.

10 of 11 winners have also come from the Top 4 in Official Ratings, with only Duke of Marmalade bucking the trend in 2008 from a total of 56 runners, the betting reflects this so you may be best discounting Deidre and Zabeel Prince.

SEX OF HORSE

A very interesting factor this year is two female horses, Sea of Class and Magical, that currently sit atop the market. Males have a strong winning record in the race, while Females have performed well especially in terms of places, albeit the sample size is fairly small.

ODDS MARKET

The odds market has proved to be fairly reliable over the years. 10 of 11 winners were priced 9/1 or less since 2008, with My Dream Boat proving to be a trend buster in 2016 when winning at 16/1 and there are four horses currently below this threshold.

The Top 3 in the market also perform well, winning 10 of 11 renewals. If you back all top 3 horses in the market at SP since 2008 you would have a record of 10/29 (34.48%). This is a positive for Sea of Class, Magical and Crystal Ocean who currently sit at the front of the market.

OVERALL PROFILE

The overall profile of a horse that we are looking for in this race:

Official Rating of 117+

Top 4 in the Official Ratings

Top 3 in the Odds Market

HORSES IN FOCUS

The market has this correct with Sea of Class and Magical filling the first two positions. I’d be inclined to side with Magical here, she has the advantage of race fitness, having had three runs already this season.

She arrives on the back of two straight wins and a close 2nd to superstar filly Enable in the Breeders’ Cup Turf at Churchill Downs. I’d fancy her to take this contest.

To Win: Back Magical @ 15/8 to Win

