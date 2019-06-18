This summer represents something of a new era for Manchester United.

After a trophyless campaign in which they finished sixth, the club need to somehow make up the 32-point gap between themselves and champions Manchester City.

To do so, the club will be looking towards young, exciting British talent.

They’ve already confirmed the signing of Swansea youngster Daniel James and more will no doubt follow.

But there may also be a clearout.

Numerous big names have been linked with a move away from the club, such as Romelu Lukaku and Paul Pogba.

Meanwhile, the contract of Ander Herrera and Juan Mata have expired and it’s still unclear where their futures lay.

Well, Herrera’s next move may still be up in the air but Mata’s has suddenly become a lot clearer.

That’s because Spanish outlet, Sport, are claiming the midfielder has agreed a new three-year contract at Old Trafford.

It means the former Chelsea man would stay at United until he’s 34.

While his influence on the pitch may start to fade, his influence in the dressing room is invaluable.

The report also states that his deal will be similar to the £140,000-a-week that he’s currently on.

Mata had been linked with a move to Barcelona but the La Liga champions have moved on to alternative targets this summer.

The reports in Spain have been backed up in England with Simon Peach, chief football writer at the Press Association and Man Utd reporter, tweeting: “Juan Mata looks set to extend his stay at #MUFC after positive contract talks.”

Sky Sports followed that up with “Juan Mata is poised to extend his stay at Manchester Utd after positive contract talks, Sky Sports News understands.”