The summer of 2018 was one to remember.

Russia hosted the 21st edition of the World Cup and despite plenty of pre-tournament criticism, it exceeded all expectations.

France were the eventual winners, beating Croatia in the final, while England defied the odds to reach the last four.

The Three Lions posted their best World Cup finish since 1990 and for a few weeks, Gareth Southgate's men had the whole country believing that football was finally coming home.

England were sharing a group with Belgium, Tunisia and Panama, and got off to the perfect start in their opening game - which took place exactly one year ago today.

Harry Kane opened the scoring against Tunisia after just 11 minutes and many fans expected Southgate's side to cruise to victory.

But that didn't happen.

Ferjani Sassi equalised from the penalty spot 10 minutes before half-time and the scores stayed level until the 90th minute.

The second half was pretty poor and it looked once again like England were about to drift to yet another disappointing performance on the biggest stage - as they so often do.

Cue a last gasp winner from captain Kane, who stooped down to head Harry Maguire's flick into the Tunisia net from close range in the 91st minute.

If you need a reminder of that special moment, check out the clip below.

Kane's last-minute winner had millions of English people simultaneously launching pints of beer into the air and it was the beginning of a beautiful summer - with plenty more pint throwing to follow.

The Three Lions kicked on from their opener with Tunisia by hammering Panama 6-1, before losing 1-0 to Belgium in their final group game.

Finishing second in the group set up a clash with Colombia in the round of 16 and England scraped through to the quarter-finals after winning a nail-biting penalty shootout.

In the last eight, they comfortably beat Sweden 2-0 but eventually fell to Croatia in extra-time of their semi-final fixture.

Despite coming up short in the end, Southgate's men still exceeded most expectations to reach the last four and they all gave us a summer of football we won't soon forget.