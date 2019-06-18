It wasn't a great final few weeks of the season for Barcelona.

They may have wrapped up the La Liga title by April but, for the second consecutive year, they crashed out of the Champions League in devastating circumstances.

In the 2017/18 campaign, Barca beat Roma 4-1 in the quarter-final first leg before a 3-0 loss in the second leg, a result that has since been dubbed ‘remontada’.

And it happened again at the hands of Liverpool.

After winning the first-leg 3-0, Barca went to Anfield and lost 4-0.

To make matters worse, they were then defeated 2-1 by Valencia in the Copa del Rey final.

Ouch.

In fact, it was so painful that Luis Suarez can only now speak about that defeat at his former club.

"The days after back in Barcelona were the worst moments of my life and career along with the 2014 World Cup, I wanted to disappear from the world," he said speaking to Fox Sports.

"I didn't want to take my children to school, everyone could see I was in a very bad way, I had days I didn't want to do anything, they were very difficult moments."

Liverpool fans probably took great pleasure hearing those words come out of Suarez’s mouth.

Suarez may have been an Anfield hero for three-and-a-half years but his behaviour during the 180 minutes angered Kopites.

He celebrated his goal in the first-leg as if he’d won the Champions League there and then, and then proceeded to get in Andy Robertson’s face after Lionel Messi’s outrageous free-kick.

In the second leg, he kicked out at Robertson resulting in the left-back having to be substituted at half-time.

Therefore, it’s probably not too surprising that Suarez has now been voted the ‘Greatest sporting villain ever’, as voted for by listeners of ESPN’s ‘Head in the Game’ podcast.

Of course, the Uruguayan has bitten opponents, dived and handled on the line at a World Cup before.

That has put him above the likes of Joey Barton, Mike Tyson and Jose Mourinho in the top 10.

Check out the full list below:

There are some real bad boys on that list, isn’t there?

Barton has a crazy list of misdemeanours, while Tyson, like Suarez, was found guilty of biting when he nibbled Evander Holyfield's ear during a fight.

Jose Mourinho and Diego Costa follow, with the former Chelsea pair ruffling quite a few feathers during their respective careers.

Mayweather has been charged with domestic violence in the past, while Sergio Ramos is a master at the dark arts of defending.

Ball-tamperer David Warner is eighth, with drug and handball cheat Diego Maradona in ninth.

Roy Keane - who brutally ended the career of Alf-Inge Haaland - rounds off the nasty list.