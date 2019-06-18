Pep Guardiola had tremendous success this season.

The Spanish manager was unable to win the Champions League as his Manchester City side were defeated by Tottenham Hotspur in the quarter-finals.

But they were dominant in every other competition they entered.

City finished the season off with the quadruple as they won the Community Shield, League Cup, Premier League and FA Cup.

And he enjoyed much of his success in a cardigan.

The Spaniard wore a £1,200 hoodie, created by Italian designer Herno, on 30 occasions last season.

He also wore out during their 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final.

Judging by the success Guardiola had while wearing the cardigan, it could be argued it was somewhat of a lucky charm.

But, he won't be wearing it again.

Following the FA Cup final win, Guardiola revealed that he would be auctioning it off for charity.

In announcing the news in a blog, Guardiola wrote, per the Daily Mail: "I'm very excited to share something with you to celebrate the Premier League victory!

"I've decided to donate the grey cashmere hoodie that I've worn for match days throughout the 2018/19 season!

"Want to be in with a chance of winning? All you have to do is help me support the incredible work of the club's charity, City in the Community Foundation."

That auction was held today and it has raised an impressive £6,000 for charity.

The money raised will go towards funding City in the Community’s healthy food provision, which sees participants of the free school holiday community programmes provided with free meals during their sessions.

James Hodge, a Man City fan from the USA, won the auction.

Guardiola said after it had been brought: “I am delighted that this auction has raised so much for City in the Community and thank you to everyone who has donated for such a great cause.

"It is also fantastic to be able to give something personal to the fans whose support helped us achieve incredible success last season.”