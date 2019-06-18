Lucas Leiva might not be one of Liverpool's best players in history, but he's certainly one of the most popular.

The Brazilian spent 10 seasons at the Reds, appearing for the club on 346 occasions.

He finally left the club in 2017 as he joined Italian side Lazio in a £5 million deal.

Despite the move, he remains a fan favourite with Liverpool fans.

And that fact has been highlighted by Liverpool fans' actions on Lazio's Player of the Year poll.

Last year, fans of the Merseyside club hijacked the Italian's poll in favour of Lucas.

The Brazilian midfielder was crowned Lazio's Player of the Year after winning with 71% of the vote.

And he has now won for the second consecutive season with aid from Liverpool fans.

Lucas came through his semi-final against Felipe Caicedo and Sergej Mikinkovic as he finished 88% of the vote.

And he has now emerged the victor over Francesco Acerbi in the final.

Over 27,000 votes were made and, amazingly, Lucas received 94% of those.

Incredible. Lucas may well be Lazio's Player of the Year for as long as he plays.

Lucas has previously stated how leaving Liverpool was the 'toughest decision of his career'.

“Yes, that’s for sure,” he said last year, per FourFourTwo. “I spent a lot of time thinking about it, but I believe it was the best for me.

“Life is made of cycles, and I came to the conclusion that my time at the club had come to an end. But my affection for the club and fans will remain forever.”

Lucas also mentioned how the messages he receives from Liverpool fans still make him 'very happy'.

“I get lots of nice messages from them. I really do have this special feeling for Liverpool and the fans – it’s something that will never change," he added.

“I’m so grateful for the wonderful years that I lived at Anfield. Whenever I receive a message from a Liverpool fan, don’t doubt that I’ll read it from start to finish because the messages make me really happy.”