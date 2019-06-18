Football

.

Eden Hazard thanked his former Chelsea teammates before leaving the club's WhatsApp group

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Eden Hazard has finally completed his dream move to Real Madrid. 

The Belgian had been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in countless other transfer windows, but finally arrived in Spain earlier this month. 

He leaves Chelsea as a legend and the club also made a decent amount of money from his sale, as Real paid a figure of £88.5 million that could rise to £130 million in additional fees. 

Hazard also leaves London on very good terms, with both fans and his ex-teammates. 

In his final season at Stamford Bridge, the winger was arguably the best player in the Premier League and he also guided his team to Europa League glory. 

His performances were brilliant until the very end and his now ex-teammate Emerson has revealed that Hazard is also a class act off the pitch too. 

Speaking while on holiday in Brazil, the Blues full-back opened up about Hazard's farewell in the team's WhatsApp group. 

"He sent a ‘thank you, I love you guys’, and then it showed ‘Eden Hazard left the group'. I said damn, he really left," Emerson revealed, per Sport Witness

FBL-EUR-C3-CHELSEA-ARSENAL-FINAL

Despite carrying his teammates for most of last season, it seems Hazard was still thankful for the opportunity to play alongside them. 

It will also be a little consolation to fans that he genuinely loved the time he spent at Chelsea.  

When he was announced as a Madrid player, Hazard said that talks of his transfer began last summer, after the World Cup, but he chose to stay in England for one more year. 

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

"It is true that everything began last year, after the World Cup," he said.

"But I stayed one more year at Chelsea. I think things went very well personally, and also with the team, winning the Europa League." 

Fans - and his teammates - will no doubt be grateful that he decided to stay for one more season, despite heavy interest from Los Blancos. 

Topics:
Football
Eden Hazard
Real Madrid
Premier League
Chelsea

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again