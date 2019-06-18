Eden Hazard has finally completed his dream move to Real Madrid.

The Belgian had been linked with a move to the Bernabeu in countless other transfer windows, but finally arrived in Spain earlier this month.

He leaves Chelsea as a legend and the club also made a decent amount of money from his sale, as Real paid a figure of £88.5 million that could rise to £130 million in additional fees.

Hazard also leaves London on very good terms, with both fans and his ex-teammates.

In his final season at Stamford Bridge, the winger was arguably the best player in the Premier League and he also guided his team to Europa League glory.

His performances were brilliant until the very end and his now ex-teammate Emerson has revealed that Hazard is also a class act off the pitch too.

Speaking while on holiday in Brazil, the Blues full-back opened up about Hazard's farewell in the team's WhatsApp group.

"He sent a ‘thank you, I love you guys’, and then it showed ‘Eden Hazard left the group'. I said damn, he really left," Emerson revealed, per Sport Witness.

Despite carrying his teammates for most of last season, it seems Hazard was still thankful for the opportunity to play alongside them.

It will also be a little consolation to fans that he genuinely loved the time he spent at Chelsea.

When he was announced as a Madrid player, Hazard said that talks of his transfer began last summer, after the World Cup, but he chose to stay in England for one more year.

"It is true that everything began last year, after the World Cup," he said.

"But I stayed one more year at Chelsea. I think things went very well personally, and also with the team, winning the Europa League."

Fans - and his teammates - will no doubt be grateful that he decided to stay for one more season, despite heavy interest from Los Blancos.