Phil Foden is a special talent.

The Manchester City youngster is one of the most talented youngsters in England at the moment.

And he showed exactly why in England U21s Euro 2019 Championship opener against France U21s on Tuesday night.

The first half was full of entertainment, yet both sides were unable to take their chances.

France had the best chance of the half when they were awarded a penalty.

But Dean Henderson saved from Moussa Dembele to keep the scores level.

And Foden would make no mistake when presented with his opportunity in the the 55th minute.

The 18-year-old waltzed past four players before finishing past Paul Bernadoni.

Watch it below:

What a goal.

Unfortunately for England, it wasn't enough as they lost in devastating fashion in Cesana.

10 minutes after Foden's opener, the Young Lions suffered a huge blow as they gave away another penalty.

Hamza Choudhury made a rash challenge in the box, forcing the referee to point to the spot for the second time.

The Leicester City midfielder was initially given a yellow card but, after consultation with VAR, he received his marching orders.

Incredibly, France would spurn their second spot-kick as Houssem Aouar's effort rebounded off the post.

England looked as if they would hold on to a crucial three points but their resolve was broken in the dying embers of the game.

Nanitamo Ikone levelled proceedings in the 89th minute, before Aaron Wan-Bissaka put the ball in his own net in the final minute to break England's hearts.

They now need wins over Croatia and Romania to progress out of Group C.