England U21s have kicked off their European Championhip campaign with a devastating 2-1 loss to France U21s.

Aidy Boothroyd fielded a strong XI filled with Premier League experience, including the likes of Phil Foden, James Maddison and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

And they looked the better of the two teams during the opening stages in Cesena.

The Young Lions came ever so close to taking the lead with 15 minutes played.

Ryan Sessegnon's low cross hit the post after coming off Ibrahima Konate.

England had another golden opportunity to break the deadlock minutes later, but Dominic Solanke's effort from six yards went wide.

And England were nearly made to pay.

France were awarded a penalty when Jeff Reine-Adelaide's header hit the hand of Jake Clarke-Salter.

But Dean Henderson came up big for his side as he superbly saved from Moussa Dembele's spot-kick.

And that only gave England more confidence.

They were creating good chances at will and should have been ahead once again after 29 minutes.

Demarai Gray produced a brilliant touch to put himself one-on-one with the goalkeeper but the Leicester forward could only hit the side netting.

Henderson then denied Dembele for a second time as he produced a smart save and, minutes later, Gray then spurned another chance for England.

The two sides went into the half goalless but the scoreline really could have been 2-2.

But it wasn't 0-0 for long.

Foden broke the deadlock after 55 minutes by scoring a quite brilliant goal.

Picking the ball up 40 yards out, he waltzed past a number of France players before finishing past Paul Bernadoni.

But France fought back and were given another penalty 26 minutes from time.

Hamza Choudhury made a rash challenge in the box and the referee pointed to the spot.

In a double blow for England, the Young Lions were reduced to 10-men as Chowdhury was given his marching orders.

But France failed to take their opportunity once again.

Houssem Aouar sent Henderson the wrong way but could only strike the post.

France piled forward in the closing stages and they got their reward in the 89th minute.

Nanitamo Ikone cut inside down the right and fired his shot past Henderson to give his side a draw.

And they won it in the last minute when Aaron Wan-Bissaka failed to clear a shot at goal.

Watch it below:

What a sickening result for England.