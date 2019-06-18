Jose Mourinho on his next coaching job: 'I see myself more at a national team than a new club'

Jose Mourinho has spent the entirety of 2019 away from management after being sacked by Manchester United last December.

His final few months at Old Trafford ended in rather disastrous fashion, with reports suggesting the 'Special One' fell out with a number of players and alienated the dressing room.

Despite leaving United with his tail between his legs, there's no doubt that Mourinho is one of the greatest tacticians in the current game.

He's had spells in four different European countries and has won trophies wherever he's been.

Mourinho's first big job as a coach was with Porto, where he won two Primeira Liga titles, one Portuguese Cup, the UEFA Cup and the Champions League - all in just two seasons.

He then moved to Chelsea and ushered in a new era of incredible success, winning the Premier League twice, the FA Cup and the League Cup.

In 2008, Mourinho moved to Italy with Inter Milan and won two more league titles, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League once again - completing a famous treble in the process.

Two years later, he joined Real Madrid and delivered a La Liga title and the Copa del Rey, before rejoining Chelsea in 2013, where he won the Premier League again.

He parted ways with the Blues for the second time in 2015 and six months later joined Man United, where he won the League Cup and Europa League before being sacked.

So, to say he's a serial winner would be quite an understatement. Since leaving Manchester, there's been plenty of talk about where Mourinho will end up next.

He's been tight-lipped over his future during appearances as a TV pundit on BeIN Sports, but this week, he's dropped a big hint over his next move.

Mourinho has suggested that he sees his next job on the international stage, rather than with a new club.

"I want to compete in new competitions, I think about the World Cup and the European Championships," the coach said during an interview aired on Eleven Sports, per Goal.

"For a long time I have had the desire to try out such an adventure. Right now, I see myself more at a national team than with a new club.

Mourinho may be hinting at international management, but he's not restricting himself to his own nation.

"Is Portugal the right team for me? Not necessarily."

If the 'Special One' really does desire to coach a national team, then there will be no shortage of suitors.

Mourinho is a serial winner and would no doubt back himself to win the World Cup, especially if he lands a job with one of the biggest nations.