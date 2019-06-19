It's looking increasingly likely that Paul Pogba will not be leave Manchester United this summer.

The French midfielder had a turbulent season at the club.

Despite finishing the campaign with an impressive 16 goals from 47 games, Pogba's attitude has been criticised by fans.

Following the final day of the season, where Pogba had a heated altercation with United fans at Old Trafford, there have been reports that the Frenchman was drawing interest from Europe's biggest clubs.

Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain and Juventus have all been linked with the 26-year-old.

And it appears that Pogba wants to leave as well.

He expressed to the media over the weekend that 'it could be a good time to have a new challenge'.

“There is a lot of thinking [going on],” Pogba said, per the Guardian.

“I have been three years in Manchester and have been doing great – some good moments and some bad moments, like everybody, like everywhere else.

“After this season and everything that happened, with my season being my best season... it could be a good time to have a new challenge somewhere else.”

Incredibly, just days after the news, it has now been reported that Pogba is set to receive a 'loyalty bonus' from Man United.

And it's quite a big one. He's set to receive a mouth watering £3.78million as a reward for his 'loyalty' to the club.

Pogba gets a United bonus every season and his next one is due at the end of the month.

Incredible. Pogba is going to be laughing all the way to the bank when he receives that fee.

It's entirely feasible that the Frenchman could be on his way just days after picking up his bonus.

But United will be doing everything in their power to ensure he stays for at least another season.

According to the Daily Mail, they are willing to persuade him to stay by offering him a crazy £500,000-per-week.

It'll be interesting to see if that persuades him to reject Real Madrid in favour of staying at Old Trafford.