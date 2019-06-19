Football

.

Lionel Messi has scored 56 goals against FIFA's top 50 international teams, Cristiano Ronaldo has 35

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

The argument of Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo will rumble on long after both men retire. 

Both players have been playing at their own level over the past decade and no one else has come close to matching their achievements. 

Messi has dominated domestically with Barcelona, winning 10 La Liga titles since making his debut, as well as six Copa del Rey trophies. 

Ronaldo has made his claim to the G.O.A.T (greatest of all time) crown by proving his dominance in the Champions League. 

He has five European Cups to his name, yet only two La Liga titles - but those are complemented by three Premier League's and most recently, a Serie A title. 

Both men also have five Ballon d'Or wins, proving once again that they are well matched against each other and miles ahead of anybody else. 

But on the international stage, there seems to be a real gulf in class between the pair. 

Ronaldo has found a fair amount of success with Portugal, winning Euro 2016 and the Nations League, while Messi has never won a major international trophy with Argentina. 

FBL-EUR-NATIONS-POR-NED

The Portuguese captain has also scored far more international goals, 88, than his rival, who has 67.  

Fans of Ronaldo will suggest that he's the better player due to his superiority on the international stage. But a comparison of the two might not be very fair. 

If we look at the teams both players have scored against, it seems Messi comes up against much tougher opposition. 

Argentina v Colombia: Group B - Copa America Brazil 2019

56 of his 67 international strikes (84%) have been against FIFA's top 50 ranked nations, while Ronaldo has only scored 35 of his 88 goals (35%) against teams inside the top 50. 

p1ddm05kklq9spf12g7biv19n09.jpg

Based on these stats alone, Messi fans can claim their man is more effective against tougher opposition - but Ronaldo fans will suggest that he scores most of his goals in friendlies. 

Their records against top 50 ranked sides just adds another layer to the on-going debate of Messi vs Ronaldo, which will no doubt continue to rage on for many more years. 

Topics:
Football
Portugal Football
Argentina Football
Barcelona
Juventus
Lionel Messi
Cristiano Ronaldo

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again