Real Madrid may have spent more than £300 million already this summer but it’s Barcelona who could complete the most remarkable deal of the window.

That’s because sensational reports have emerged in recent days linking Neymar with a return to the Camp Nou.

The Brazilian left Barca in 2017 for a deal worth a world-record £222 million. And it will take something similar for the forward to return.

But it’s something that all three parties seemingly want.

On Sunday night, L’Equipe reported that PSG would be willing to let Neymar leave if they received a suitable fee. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi soon came out and said he didn’t want any ‘celebrity behaviour’ at the club and that ‘nobody forced him [Neymar] to sign here’.

The La Liga champions may already be working on a deal to bring Antoine Griezmann to the club but they’re now reportedly prioritising Neymar.

According to El Mundo, Josep Maria Bartomeu is looking at ways to bring Neymar ‘home’ - it may even include breaking their agreement with Atletico Madrid in terms of signing Griezmann.

And it seems a certain Lionel Messi is pretty keen to reunite Neymar.

According to the same report, he’s personally called Bartomeu to secure Neymar’s return.

So, that’s two of the three parties wanting the deal to happen.

What about the player himself?

Well, he’s pretty keen too by the sounds of it.

According to Mundo Deportivo, he’s spoken to Al-Khelaifi and made his demands clear.

"I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should never have left,” he reportedly said.

So, everyone wants to happen. What’s left now is Barca to find a spare £250 million and sort out what’s happening with Griezmann.

This is a transfer saga could run and run for weeks and weeks.