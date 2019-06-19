Football

Manchester United fan starts petition calling for the club to get rid of Young, Jones and Smalling

Manchester United are coming off the back of a dismal season. 

The Red Devils settled for a sixth-placed Premier League finish and no silverware. They also sacked manager Jose Mourinho in December and replaced him with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Although results improved for a couple of months, it seems they are right back to square one heading into the new campaign. 

The blame for United's shortcomings is often placed on three players in particular - Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling. 

The trio are regarded amongst the weakest names in the squad and one fan has finally had enough and has created a petition to 'remove them from the squad'. 

The appeal has been posted on Change.org and is aimed at both Ed Woodward and the club - with over 3,100 fans signing it already. 

"Manchester United is arguably the biggest club in the world with fans from every corner of the globe," the description begins.

"The past six years have been torture for millions of fans who invest their time, energy, emotions and hard-earned money into supporting this once great club. 

"There are undoubtedly complex & intrinsic issues at Manchester United football club which nobody can quite put their finger on.

"However there are also glaringly obvious problems at United which anybody with eyes can see every time they tune in to watch Manchester United play football.

"There are players in our first team squad who wouldn't even be good enough to be on the bench for our rivals. 

"We have to ask ourselves; What would Barcelona and Real Madrid do if they had players like Ashley Young, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling in their squad?

"They would have them removed by any means necessary, even if it meant taking a financial hit."

Pretty strong stuff. Supporters often struggle to get their voices heard by Premier League clubs and creating a petition to remove three players is an extreme way of expressing displeasure.  

But the performances of Young, Jones and Smalling has forced one disgruntled fan to take drastic action - sadly for him though, it's unlikely to make much difference. 

