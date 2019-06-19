Manchester United’s transfer window is currently being dominated by Paul Pogba.

The French midfielder dropped a bombshell at the weekend when he suggested he was keen for a ‘new challenge’.

Both Juventus and Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing the World Cup winner but the Old Trafford club are adamant he will be staying.

But Pogba isn’t the only player being linked with a move away.

There is also a transfer saga involving Romelu Lukaku.

The striker has been heavily linked with a move to Inter Milan to team up with Antonio Conte.

It’s a transfer that United fans seemingly wouldn’t mind happening, with the Belgian only managing 15 goals in 45 appearances last season.

Lukaku has become something of a scapegoat at the Theatre of Dreams with the £75 million man being mocked for his poor finishing and his lack of a first touch.

In fact, Lukaku has been mocked so much that he’s now become a verb.

The former Chelsea and Everton man has made it into the Urban Dictionary.

The definition? "To lose something under your control; mishandling due to lack of ability and/or concentration."

And here is an example of it being used in a sentence: "I really like this girl, everything is going so well, I pray I don't Lukaku it.”

Harsh, but also rather funny.

While Lukaku seems reluctant to follow in Pogba's footsteps and force a move away from United, his Belgium manager Roberto Martinez would be keen to see him leave.

"It is now important that Romelu finds the right club," Martinez told Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws.