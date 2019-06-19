Gareth Bale's future is set to be one of the main focus points of this summer.

The Welshman's time as a starter at Real Madrid seems to be up, with Zinedine Zidane all but confirming he won't be part of the plans next season.

"I don’t know what’s going to happen, honestly," the French manager said at the end of May when he left Bale on the bench for the final game of the campaign.

"If I think a player doesn't fit in the team I have to do what I think works best. No-one can change what Bale has done for the team, but as a coach I have to live in the present.

"I make these decisions when it is right to do so, and I must act in the best interests of the team at all times."

In response to being benched, it was reported that Bale has told teammates he'll 'stay and play golf' if he needs to - until his contract expires.

Those quotes have since been proved false, but he still won't be actively seeking a move away from the Bernabeu and appears happy to make up the numbers.

The treatment Bale takes from both his manager and the fans that boo him every week is quite unfair.

But former Real president Ramon Calderon believes that the winger only has himself to blame for the frosty reception because he's 'failed to live up to expectations'.

"I feel sorry for Bale but the truth is he didn’t live up to the expectations," Calderon told talkSPORT breakfast.

That's certainly an interesting take on the Welshman, as he's found considerable success in Spain.

Bale is a four-time Champions League winner and has also won La Liga, the Copa del Rey and multiple UEFA Super Cups.

He also played a key role in winning a number of those trophies, with famous Champions League and Copa del Rey final goals.

In 231 games for Los Blancos, Bale scored 102 goals and also provided 64 assists. So for Calderon to suggest he failed to live up to his £85m move is more than a little bit odd.