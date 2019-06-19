With the negativity surrounding Super ShowDown and the upcoming Stomping Grounds, you've probably forgotten that WWE did host one great special event at the start of the month.

NXT TakeOver: XXV saw the likes of Matt Riddle, The Velveteen Dream, Adam Cole and Johnny Gargano lay it all on the line, with the match between Gargano and Cole receiving a five-star rating from Dave Meltzer.

When a superstar gets popular enough at Full Sail though or they've served enough time, they will earn a move to Raw or SmackDown, and the likes of Samoa Joe, Finn Balor and Kevin Owens have profited off this method.

The most recent batch of NXT call-ups have been a mixed bag to say the very least.

Aleister Black and Ricochet had success as a duo briefly before going their separate ways, and Ricochet now has a United States Championship opportunity at Stomping Grounds, whilst Black hasn't wrestled for months.

But the plug was pulled on the additions of Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa to the main roster, with the latter having to undergo crucial neck surgery.

The penultimate group to join Raw and SmackDown included the likes of EC3, Lars Sullivan, Nikki Cross and Heavy Machinery, all of whom haven't done so much in the first half of 2019.

You can understand then if some top current NXT stars have doubts over moving to the main roster, and NXT Champion Cole admits he and others like their current situation so much that they wouldn't see Raw or SmackDown as a 'promotion'.

"I believe and I know a lot of the guys there in NXT do to, we absolutely love it," Cole told talkSPORT.

"We’re not thinking ‘gosh, I can’t wait to get to the main roster’. We’re enjoying what we are doing, the stories we are telling.

"But, of course, a lot of us eventually as well want to take the step to Raw or SmackDown, but the big thing is I don’t look at it as you’re moving up or you’re upgrading, it’s just another brand you’re going to. That’s how strongly me, Johnny [Gargano], Ciampa and everyone else feels about NXT.

“A lot of our guys, and don’t get me wrong, you could put them on any brand and they’d be successful, but NXT fans are definitely – they’re starting to morph and become one – but they are a little different than the Raw and SmackDown fans.

"Some characters or guys may work better on other brands.”

The narrative is definitely shifting and it feels as though some superstars want to stay in NXT and not be crippled by main roster booking.

We've even seen superstars like Tyler Breeze return to the brand after several years on the main roster, and as the brand grows we may see bigger superstars stay there instead of seeing them on Monday or Tuesday nights.