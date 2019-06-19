Many thought 2019 could be the year that Brock Lesnar finally returns to the big time in terms of MMA competition.

After entering the Octagon following the main event of UFC 226 in July 2018, Lesnar threw down the gauntlet to the new heavyweight champion of the world - Daniel Cormier - and a shoving match ensued.

Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool in that time and his suspension for failing a doping test before his UFC 200 fight against Mark Hunt, and the ban expired in January.

With Cormier stating he didn't want to be fighting beyond the time he turned 40 on March 20, the two were thought to be clashing on March 2, but it never happened.

And then came the news in May that Lesnar wasn't to be returning to the UFC or MMA at all as he was retiring from active competition.

No reason was given at the time, but White revealed that Brock received a far better offer from WWE to keep him around, one that doesn't involve him having to go through a training camp for an actual competitive fight.

In an Instagram live session, White discussed Lesnar's decision and has explained why it's best for both parties.

"I wasn’t pissed at all, Brock had a good run here. It’s been fun," said White, per MMA Fighting.

“Listen to fight in this business you have to be 100 percent invested. You’ve got to be in. It’s not where his head was. He made the right decision.”

White's words seem surprisingly considering Lesnar's track record means he guarantees pay-per-view buys, but if his head isn't in it, it isn't in it.

Now almost at the age of 42, Lesnar's best years in the MMA game are probably well in the past now as well, so it would've been a major risk stepping up to someone like Cormier, despite having the size advantage he hasn't fought in three years.

What is UFC's loss though is surely WWE's gain - if he commits to more appearances that is.