Mats Hummels has completed a move back to Borussia Dortmund from Bayern Munich.

The centre-back left BVB, for whom he played between 2008-2016, three years ago but has now returned to the club in a deal that could rise to £33million, per the Mirror.

The 30-year-old sparked the wrath of Dortmund fans when he joined a host of other players, not least Robert Lewandowski, in heading for the Allianz Arena.

However, despite winning three consecutive Bundesliga titles, his form took a dip last year.

Joachim Low subsequently announced his career with the German national side was over after the World Cup, along with fellow former winners Thomas Muller and Jerome Boateng.

Dortmund have badly needed to strengthen at the back, with many pointing to their inexperience costing them in the latter half of the season, a campaign in which they shipped 44 times in 34 league games.

Abdou Diallo came in for particularly strong criticism in some quarters and it is little surprise that Lucien Favre, having himself committed to a contract extension, is keen to address the lack of winning mentality in defence.

Over at Bayern, the operation is very different.

Arjen Robben and Franck Ribery are two of the most high-profile stars who are leaving Bavaria this summer and in line with that policy, the club were open to allowing other more senior players to move on if the right price was offered.

It says a lot about Hummels' pedigree that he is still able to command a significant fee.

And his reception from the Yellow Wall will be intriguing. Gotze was given a frosty welcome when he made the same transfer, banners and flags urging the board against bringing back the forward.

It remains to be seen if Hummels, who won the league twice at Dortmund, will be given the same treatment.

The move is subject to his successful completion of a medical.

