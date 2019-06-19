Both Manchester United and Arsenal have the difficult task this summer of attracting world-class players without the promise of Champions League.

The two Premier League sides finished outside the top-four last season and will have to compete in the Europa League next season.

Not only will they find attracting players more difficult, but they may also have to convince their star players to stay.

We may be starting to see that in the transfer window with Paul Pogba and Romelu Lukaku seemingly open to moves away from the club.

But Arsenal could also lose a couple of players themselves.

Lucas Torreira appears to be unsettled and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been linked with a move to China.

While those reports linking Aubameyang with a move to the Chinese Super League appear to have died down, the Arsenal striker was sensationally linked with a move to Man Utd on Wednesday morning.

The man starting the rumour was talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein.

Here’s what he said:

"I’ve got someone on the inside, not at United by the way, someone on the inside who every so often would tell me transfer gossip," Goldstein began.

"I would say he has a hit-ratio of about, quite high, 75-25. He’s told me quite a few that have happened. Not just at United but other clubs as well.

"He told me about Anthony Martial, which I tweeted I think two days before United even approached. It was one of them ‘how do you know?’, one of those. He has told me that United are interested in Aubameyang.

"He’s got two years left on his deal, he is 29 years old, he is the finished article. United did something similar with [Robin] van Persie, Romelu Lukaku isn’t doing it for Solskjaer, I’m led to believe.

"Do you want to know the number I’m being told? How much?

"I think it’s crazy money for a 29-year-old, two years left on his deal, scores goals, finished article. [£70m] is what I’m being told. There’s a first offer. He’s only got two years left and in a year’s time he can go.

"If you’re at Arsenal and you’re in roughly the same sort of place as United at the moment and United come in for you, where would you go?

"I think he fits quite well [at United]. I’m not saying it’s going to happen but the person who told me as I said is a 75-25."

It would be the most remarkable deal of the summer.

If it does happen, United fans will be hoping Aubameyang is more Robin van Persie than Alexis Sanchez…