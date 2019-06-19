Football

Luis Enrique leaves his role as Spain head coach after just 10 games due to personal reasons

Luis Enrique has left his position as head coach of Spain, stepping down from the role with immediate effect. 

The Spanish Football Federation called a surprise press conference to announce the news on Wednesday afternoon. 

The decision comes after Enrique was absent from Spain's last three international fixtures, after being granted leave for a family emergency back in March.


Assistant boss Robert Moreno, who was placed in charge for matches against Sweden, the Faroe Islands and Malta, has stepped up to fill the role on a permanent basis.

Enrique leaves La Roja after just 10 games, having guided the national side to eight wins and two defeats.


Despite being away from the touchline in recent months, it has been reported that the former Barcelona boss was still making decisions regarding team selection. 

It was his call to drop Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea a few weeks ago, favouring his Chelsea counterpart Kepa Arrizabalaga between the sticks. 

Spain v Switzerland - International Friendly

That choice has raised eyebrows, but three wins and two clean sheets from recent fixtures seems to have justified the 24-year-old as Spain's new number one. 

Whether Kepa keeps his place under Moreno will be a whole different story. 

This is the Spaniard's first big head coach role after spending his career to date as an assistant.

FBL-EURO-2020-FRO-ESP

But despite his inexperience, Moreno should have no trouble guiding his country through their Euro 2020 qualifiers.

Spain are currently top of Group F with a 100% record. They share the group with Romania, Sweden, Norway, Malta and the Faroe Islands.  

