Football

Leicester’s former assistant manager Ian MacFarlane has died aged 86 (Nick Potts/PA).

Leicester City pay tribute as former assistant boss MacFarlane dies aged 86

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Leicester have paid tribute to their former defender and assistant manager Ian MacFarlane after his death aged 86.

In a statement on the club website, Leicester said MacFarlane died on June 17.

MacFarlane was assistant to Foxes boss Frank McLintock during 1977-78 and also to Jock Wallace up until 1982, as well as having a brief spell as caretaker manager.

The Lanark-born full-back had also played for Leicester, signing from Chelsea in May 1958 for a fee of £9,000, having started his career in Scotland with Aberdeen.

After leaving Filbert Street just over a year later, MacFarlane went on to play more than 300 games for Bath.

MacFarlane also spent time as Carlisle manager from 1970 to 1972 during which time he signed Stan Bowles, who would go on to play for QPR and England.

He also was assistant manager at Middlesbrough, Manchester City and Sunderland before returning to Leicester, helping the club win the Second Division title in 1980.

Later in his career, MacFarlane managed Yeovil, coached at Burnley and was also chief scout at Leeds.

Leicester said in a statement: “The club’s thoughts are with Ian’s wife, family and friends at this sad time.”

Topics:
Football
Premier League

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again