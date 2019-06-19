Football

.

Real Madrid and Barcelona should stop making their signings do kick-ups at presentations

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

For some reason, Real Madrid and Barcelona both like to put their new signings under a bit of pressure on the very first day they arrive.

After being introduced to the media, the player will then go out on to the pitch in full kit and juggle the ball in front of fans and cameramen.

These players have kicked a ball all their lives and it’s obviously a fairly straightforward task. However, we’ve seen a host of nervous new arrivals struggle to keep the ball up during presentations.

Players recruited by Madrid and Barça are supposed to be the best of the best, so they can end up looking rather silly if they mess up their kick-up routine.

Unfortunately, this is precisely what happened with Real Madrid new boy Ferland Mendy on Wednesday.

The French left-back tried to juggle with both feet but ended up getting it all wrong after attempting to use his right foot.

He then sheepishly retrieved the ball before deciding to only use his left foot on the second attempt.

But don’t worry, Ferland, you’re not alone.

After Foot RMC have posted a video on Twitter showing other disastrous attempts from various players signed by Spain’s big two clubs, including Gareth Bale, Royston Drenthe, Ousmane Dembele and Paulinho.

However, Theo Hernandez produced our favourite attempt.

It couldn’t have gone much worse, really.

Maybe it’s time for Real Madrid and Barcelona to stop asking their new signings to perform on their first day in the job, in front of the media and thousands of expectant fans.

They’re not freestylers, they’re footballers.

Football is a team sport and these players are used to performing alongside 10 others.

Certain players are suited to this type of situation - Neymar, for example, produced an impressive routine during his Barça presentation back in 2013 - but the majority aren’t.

FBL-ESP-LIGA-BARCELONA-NEYMAR

Especially defenders like Mendy.

Still, it is quite funny for the rest of us when it goes a bit wrong.

Even multi-million pound footballers are human.

Topics:
Football
Ferland Mendy
Theo Hernandez
Ousmane Dembele
La Liga
Real Madrid
Barcelona
Gareth Bale

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again