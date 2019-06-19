Manchester United have agreed a stunning £55m transfer fee with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman will become the most expensive full-back in football history when the move is officially confirmed.

United have seen a series of bids rejected by the Eagles, but have finally coughed up the cash to get the deal over the line, according to Duncan Castles for the Daily Record.

The fee will usurp the €57.5m Man City splashed out on Benjamin Mendy two summers ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to sign a new right-back, despite Diogo Dalot being snapped up from FC Porto last summer.

Wan-Bissaka will be United's second signing of the summer after Dan James arrived at Old Trafford from Swansea for a fee of around £15m.

West Ham's Issa Diop is another defender being pursued by the club, but the Hammers are demanding a fee north of £60m.

It looks as if arranging a transfer for the Frenchman will be incredibly hard to come by, but at least a deal for Wan-Bissaka has been sorted early in the summer window.

With him, Dalot and Luke Shaw, United are sorted in the full-back areas for the foreseeable future.

