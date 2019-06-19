Football

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is closing in on a move to Man Utd.

Man Utd agree record-breaking £55m fee to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Published Add your comment

Football News
24/7

Manchester United have agreed a stunning £55m transfer fee with Crystal Palace for Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The Englishman will become the most expensive full-back in football history when the move is officially confirmed.

United have seen a series of bids rejected by the Eagles, but have finally coughed up the cash to get the deal over the line, according to Duncan Castles for the Daily Record.

The fee will usurp the €57.5m Man City splashed out on Benjamin Mendy two summers ago.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been desperate to sign a new right-back, despite Diogo Dalot being snapped up from FC Porto last summer.

Wan-Bissaka will be United's second signing of the summer after Dan James arrived at Old Trafford from Swansea for a fee of around £15m.

West Ham's Issa Diop is another defender being pursued by the club, but the Hammers are demanding a fee north of £60m.

It looks as if arranging a transfer for the Frenchman will be incredibly hard to come by, but at least a deal for Wan-Bissaka has been sorted early in the summer window.

Wan-Bissaka in action

With him, Dalot and Luke Shaw, United are sorted in the full-back areas for the foreseeable future.

More to follow...

Topics:
Football
Diogo Dalot
Aaron Wan-Bissaka
Manchester United
Crystal Palace

Read more

Loading

back to top

Report author of article

Please let us know if you believe this article is in violation of our editorial policy, please only report articles for one of the following reasons.

Report author

DISCLAIMER

This article has been written by a member of the GiveMeSport Writing Academy and does not represent the views of GiveMeSport.com or SportsNewMedia. The views and opinions expressed are solely that of the author credited at the top of this article. GiveMeSport.com and SportsNewMedia do not take any responsibility for the content of its contributors.

Want more content like this?

Like our GiveMeSport Facebook Page and you will get this directly to you.

Already Subscribed to Facebook, don't ask me again

Follow GiveMeSport on Twitter and you will get this directly to you.

Already Following, don't ask me again