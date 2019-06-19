It's been almost three weeks since Liverpool won the Champions League.

And are their fans over it yet? Of course not.

Just take one scroll through any social media platform - mainly Twitter - and you're bound to come across numerous posts from Kopites still celebrating their triumph.

Beating Tottenham in Madrid saw them crowned champions of Europe for a sixth time in their history. It was a night anyone associated with Liverpool will never forget.

What's most exciting for Liverpool fans is that their current group of players are capable of even better under Jurgen Klopp.

Last season they came agonisingly close to winning the Premier League, finishing on 97 points but one behind Manchester City.

Liverpool were absolutely dominant in the league and under normal circumstances would have deserved to win the title. They were extremely unlucky not to.

But there's a sense that things are going to change in 2019/20, so Liverpool fans are getting ready to cheer their club on to Premier League glory.

Liverpool's fanbase is absolutely massive and it's only getting bigger now that they're establishing themselves as one of Europe's heavyweight again.

If evidence was needed of how many supporters the Reds have globally, they posted a video today showing celebrations from 36 locations around the world after winning the Champions League.

From Bandung (Indonesia) to Sapporo (Japan), Istanbul (Turkey) to Cairo (Egypt) and Atlanta (USA) to Mumbai (India), Liverpool fans from every continent were going crazy. Check it out.

Wow. Liverpool winning the Champions League sparked a huge celebration around the world that involved millions upon millions of supporters.

It just goes to show how much football means to so many people.