Manchester United's summer transfer window could be one of the most important in their recent history.

Every football fan across the globe is aware that the Red Devils need a serious squad overhaul after a disappointing 2017/18.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer faces a tough task masterminding the overhaul, with the likes of Paul Pogba, Romelu Lukaku and David de Gea seeking exits from Old Trafford.

The only signing announced so far has been that of Dan James from Swansea in a £15m deal.

While not a global superstar, United fans are understandably happy to see a young, talented British footballer arrive at the club after years of signing egomaniacal players.

United appear to be targeting players with experience of English football, with Harry Maguire, Issa Diop and Declan Rice three names regularly linked with big-money switches to the Red Devils.

And it seems the reason why United are pursuing that trio is down to the opinion of one man; Jose Mourinho.

The Portuguese was infamously sacked by the club back in December after a torrid start to the season.

But according to The Sun, Mourinho was adamant that Maguire, Rice and Diop would all fit United's profile perfectly.

Maguire was targeted by Mourinho last summer, but Ed Woodward decided to overrule Mourinho's interest.

As for Diop, Mourinho labelled the 22-year-old Frenchman a 'monster' after his side lost 3-1 to West Ham, before criticising his own scouting department.

Rice was also a player that impressed the former United boss and Mourinho was eager to pursue a deal for the Englishman this summer.

Maybe Mourinho wasn't the problem at the club after all, especially with Pogba desperate to leave the club, a player he was adamant was a 'virus'.