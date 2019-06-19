Football

Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over the death of Emiliano Sala

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of manslaughter in relation to the death of Emiliano Sala.

Sala died in a plane crash along with pilot David Ibbotson over the English Channel on January 21 as he flew from Nantes to his new club, Cardiff City.

Wreckage of the Piper Malibu aircraft was found on the seabed in February, where Sala's body was recovered. Mr Ibbotson remains missing.

A spokesperson for Dorset Police said on Wednesday that a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire had been arrested, though he has since been released.

Investigations are underway and the man - who hasn't been identified - is cooperating with the police.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of the force's Major Crime Investigation Team said: "As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality.

"As a result of our inquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

"He is assisting with our inquiries and has been released from custody under investigation."

More to follow.

