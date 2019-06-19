Kylian Mbappe is probably the most wanted footballer on the entire planet right now.

At just 20-years-old, the French striker has already had a career that most professional footballers would dream about.

He's won three Ligue 1 titles on the spin with Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain, scoring 33 goals in just 29 league games in 2018/19.

Oh and he's also won the World Cup with France and he was named the Young Player of the Tournament in Russia.

If he ever chooses to move on from Paris, it will likely be the biggest deal in the history of the game.

Only the likes of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Manchester City and Liverpool have the resources at the moment to pull off the deal.

Liverpool were linked Mbappe back in 2017 and there have been suggestions this summer that a move could materialise.

And just to add fuel to that fire, Mbappe has declared that if he had to pick a team to win a bet on FIFA, he would pick the Reds.

VIDEO

He just couldn't resit, could he? To be fair to him, the Reds are pretty darn good on FIFA 19, with many of their players receiving significant upgrades throughout the campaign.

Mbappe goes on to mention Liverpool's Champions League win and then declares he is a fan of Jurgen Klopp as a manager.

Could you imagine how much fear the Reds would put into opposing defences if they added Mbappe to their forward line?

While a move isn't likely, the thought of Mbappe, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino is simply mouth-watering.