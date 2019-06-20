Jesse Lingard is a player who completely divides opinion at Manchester United.

While the 26-year-old has scored some important goals for his club, such as in the 2016 FA Cup and 2017 EFL Cup finals, it's widely believed he just isn't good enough.

For example, in the Premier League last season Lingard notched just four goals and two assists in 27 appearances.

Considering he's a winger who also plays for the England national team, that's simply not good enough.

His best return in the Premier League is eight goals and five assists (2017/18), which isn't bad but some way off what United need and expect from their attacking players.

And yet, it's being reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set to hand a Lingard a new £130,000-per-week contract.

Solskjaer clearly sees something in the divisive winger and wants to keep him beyond 2021, when his current deal expires.

News of Lingard's new contract has caused a stir amongst United fans and now they've been given even more reason to question whether he should have a future at the club.

Lingard and best friend Marcus Rashford have been holidaying in Miami recently and, as usual, Lingard has been very active on social media.

But on Wednesday he went a step too far on his Snapchat story as he gave a tour around their apartment and made a fool of himself with his language. Check the video out below.

Oh Jesse, you really don't help yourself sometimes.

Lingard's behaviour in the video is unlikely to go down very well with Solskjaer - and it certainly hasn't gone down well with United fans, who have been calling him an "embarrassment".