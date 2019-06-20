Just like he did in 2017, Neymar is dominating headlines in this summer transfer window.

It's claimed the Brazil international wants to return to Barcelona after only two seasons at Paris-Saint Germain.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu apparently wants to make it happen and so does Lionel Messi, who prefers Neymar to Antoine Griezmann.

El Mundo have even reported that Neymar has personally called Bartomeu begging to come back.

"I do not want to play more in PSG. I want to go back to my house, where I should never have left," Neymar supposedly said in their conversation.

Meanwhile, over in Paris, president Nasser Al-Khelaifi recently suggested that if Neymar isn't on board with the club's project, then they can discuss options.

"I want players willing to give everything to defend the honour of the jersey and join the club project," said Al-Khelaifi.

"Those who do not want to or do not understand, we see each other and talk about it. Of course there are contracts that must be respected, but now the priority is the total members of the project.

"Nobody forced him (Neymar) to sign here, nobody pushed him in. He came knowingly to join a project."

So, it's been made abundantly clear that Neymar wants to rejoin Barcelona, Messi wants it too and PSG are willing to make it happen at the right price.

But the latest reports aren't positive. According to Cedena SER, Barca have now told Ousmane Dembele that he's going to stay this summer because signing Neymar is "impossible".

What exactly is stopping the Blaugrana from re-signing Neymar is anyone's guess, but there's a good chance it has something to do with money.

Regardless, it sounds like Neymar won't be returning to Barcelona and the "untransferable" Dembele is staying on for a third season.

We'll just have to wait and see, won't we?