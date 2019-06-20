It’s been 14 years since the Glazer family completed their £790 million takeover of Manchester United.

May 16 2005 is regarded as one of the darkest days in the club’s illustrious history by many United supporters.

Despite fan protests at the time, they were unsuccessful in their attempts to prevent US tycoon Malcolm Glazer from acquiring a 75 per cent stake in the club.

Fears that United would be saddled with debt and led by a family with little knowledge about football have, to some extent, come to fruition.

Sure they’ve still enjoyed huge success since 2005 - winning five Premier League titles and the Champions League - but that was largely down to Sir Alex Ferguson’s brilliance.

Since Ferguson’s retirement in 2013, United have fallen further than most would have expected.

They’re no longer one of Europe’s most formidable teams. Next season they’ll be competing in the Europa League instead of the Champions League after finishing the 2018/19 campaign in sixth place.

After such a dismal season, United fans expected a complete summer overhaul.

However, while Real Madrid are successfully acquiring world-class talent like Eden Hazard and Luka Jovic, the Red Devils have only managed to sign Daniel James in a £15 million deal from Swansea City since the summer transfer window opened.

Sick and tired of watching their club slump further and further, with little light at the end of the tunnel, United fans have decided to take action.

They’ve started a new #GlazersOut movement on social media and it’s spreading worldwide.

Many United fans from across the world have used the hashtag, along with a few words, to send a clear message to the club’s owners: they want them gone.

A graphic shows where much of United’s cash has gone since 2005 - and it’s hard to imagine that the Premier League giants wouldn’t be significantly better off without them.

The Glazer family have earned a fortune off the back of United over the past decade-and-a-half.

They remain a huge success story in a commercial sense, tying up deals with a whole host of sponsors from across the world.

But it’s on the pitch where things continue to go from bad to worse for United, whose fans aren’t prepared to take it any longer.