Newcastle decided to break a club record earlier on this year when they decided to pay £21 million for Miguel Almiron.

His signing was met with optimism by fans of the club but the Paraguayan didn't have the impact that was desired.

The 25-year-old showed flashes of his quality but was unable to find the back of the net in the 10 games he featured for the club.

Nevertheless, there is hope he can perform better in his second season in English football.

After missing the end of the season through injury, Almiron recovered to be a part of Paraguay's Copa America campaign.

Almiron is one of his nation's star players and he showed exactly why against Argentina in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Newcastle midfielder was arguably the best player on the pitch as the game ended 1-1.

Paraguay were able to break the deadlock in the 37th minute and it came from a quite brilliant Almiron assist.

Picking up the ball in his own half, the midfielder turned with the ball before burning two players with electric pace.

He then produced a perfect pull-back cross from the byline, which was converted by Richard Sanchez.

Watch it below:

That has got to be one of the assists of the tournament so far.

Unfortunately for Almiron and his side, they were unable to clinch the victory.

Lionel Messi restored parity from the penalty spot, before Paraguay missed a 62nd minute spot-kick of their own.

There were no further goals and the game ended all square.

Despite not coming away with the win, Almiron would have been satisfied with his own performance.

And Newcastle were also impressed.

His club side tweeted an image of Almiron and Messi alongside the caption: 'A football genius and Lionel Messi'.

Paraguay will be hoping Almiron can produce a similar performance against Colombia in their last group game on Sunday.

Having got two points from their two group games, Paraguay need a win to progress to the knockout rounds of the competition.