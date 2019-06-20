Neymar shocked the world of football back in the summer of 2017 when he completed a €222m move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain.

It was the biggest signing in the history of the game by some distance and it pretty much changed the transfer market forever.

Fees of €100m+ now look normal, but just after just two years Neymar is reportedly looking for a way out of Paris.

His time in the French capital has been blighted by injury and failure in the Champions League.

While he boasts a very good goal record and has two Ligue 1 titles to his name, his career has gone downhill if anything.

The dominant rumour is that the Brazilian wants a return to Barcelona, where he has a strong connection with the dressing room - especially Lionel Messi.

But he was never going to come cheap and now Le Parisien are reporting that PSG will demand €300m for the 27-year-old this summer.

When you weigh up all the variables, that fee is simply ridiculous.

Neymar is currently embroiled in a number of off-field issues and has become noticeably injury-prone in the last two years.

Then you have Antoine Griezmann, who is available for just €120m due to the release clause in his contract at Atletico Madrid.

The Frenchman is only a year older than Neymar and would provide cover in far more attacking positions.

On paper, it looks a no-brainer - sign Griezmann instead.

However, the Catalan media believe that the Barca dressing room would not be overly welcoming towards the Frenchman and would prefer a move for Neymar.

The club may have to ignore the players' wishes on this one...