Royal Ascot Day Three Preview - 3.40pm Ribblesdale Stakes Stakes

Aidan O’Brien is flying this week, with Arizona [15/8], Circus Maximus [10/1] and Southern Hills [7/1] all winners for him. Can his Filly, Fleeting, continue the impressive run for the Ballydoyle yard and justify her favoritism in the Ribblesdale Stakes?

RECENT FORM

11 of 11 winners have placed 1st in one of their last 3 races. This trend leaves eight potential runners, but means that we remove Shambolic, Fresnel and Peach Tree from our reckoning. Of the eight remaining horses Queen Power and Altair are the only two runners to have won their last race.

OFFICIAL RATINGS

8 of 11 winners have been rated 101+. This is a positive or only 3 horses currently in the market; Fleeting [110], Frakellina [105], Peach Tree [102]. This trend however would discount the other 8 horses in the race.

JOCKEY BOOKING

It could pay to side with the high profile jockeys for this race. Ryan Moore has a 3/11 (27%) record and Frankie Dettori is 2/9 (22%).

The pair have already combined for five race wins at Ascot this week. Moore won twice on the opening day and once yesterday, while Frankie Dettori claimed two wins yesterday including the Prince of Wales Stakes over a similar distance as this race. They ride Fleeting and Star Catcher respectively.

ODDS MARKET

11 of 11 runners have been sent off at 10/1 or less at SP. Keep an eye on the markets to see who is solid in the betting or which horses may be getting backed in. This morning we have seen money for the favorite Fleeting and Sparkle Roll

11 of 11 winners since 2008 have come from the top 5 in the betting. These positions are currently filled by Fleeting, Queen Power, Frankellina, Star Catcher and Sparkle Roll however the latter is currently 14/1, outside of the trend above.

OVERALL PROFILE

Horse came First in one of their last 3 races

Horse with an Official Rating higher than 101

Odds of 10/1 of less at SP. Keep an eye on the odds market!

Top 5 in the betting

HORSES IN FOCUS

The selection we will be siding with here is Frankellina. She disappointed in the Oaks on her previous start, but is still very unexposed at this level. Her breeding is impeccable, sired by Frankel, while her Dam is Our Obsession who was a listed winner over 1m4f when winning the Galtres Stakes at York.



To Win: Frankellina @ 8/1 with GIVEMEBET

All odds accurate at the time of publishing and are subject to fluctuation. T&C’s apply. 18+. www.begambleaware.org