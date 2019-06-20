Football

UK nightclub announce plans to host ‘FIFA Anthems Foam Party’

One of the best things about the FIFA video game series since the late 1990s has been the soundtrack on each version of the game.

Year after year, EA Sports seem to get the soundtrack spot on.

We’ve all fallen in love with certain songs after hearing them first on FIFA.

A Spotify playlist featuring all 483 songs from FIFA ’98 to FIFA 19 - including FIFA Street - was discovered earlier this year.

Thousands of FIFA fans rushed to listen to it, taking a trip back down memory lane in the process.

‘Helicopter’ by Bloc Party, ‘Jerk It Out’ by Caesars’ ‘She’s Got Me Dancing’ by Tommy Sparks, ‘Kids’ by MGMT - the list of bangers is endless.

Download that playlist and you’ll be sorted for months.

If you can’t get enough of FIFA songs and enjoy clubbing, then do we have a surprise in store for you.

A UK nightclub is hosting a ‘FIFA Anthems Foam Party’ in September and, well, it sounds pretty incredible.

p1ddq2kedr17mh1geq17dnaae1j73d.jpg

Dusk Nightclub in Stirling, Scotland, is hosting the event on Wednesday 11th September 2019.

The venue have promised an ‘epic set’ filled with various nostalgic anthems from previous versions of the game.

It gets underway at 11pm and finishes at 3am - which means four solid hours of non-stop FIFA tunage.

Tickets are only a fiver, which is a bargain for what promises to be a night to remember.

p1ddq2lo8nh8j9q01dc11ui513icf.jpg

Adam McGeachie, General Manager of Dusk Nightclub, says clubbers can expect a mix of 90s and 00s chart toppers.

"Clubbers can expect all the notorious hits from artists such as Avicii, Dizzee Rascal, Calvin Harris, MGMT, Kasabian, Disclosure, Beck and Flo Rida ft Lil Wayne to name just a few," he told SportBible.

"All alongside 90s and 00s chart toppers as clubbers get wet and wild on the dance floor with the UK's biggest foam cannon and giant beach inflatables.

Young tourists dance at a foam party at Plaza Club

"The event will be going into ‘Fergie time’ with a 3am close."

FIFA fans: this September, get yourselves to Stirling for the biggest night of the year!

