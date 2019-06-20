Real Madrid are not messing around this summer.

Los Blancos finished third in La Liga last season and failed to win the Champions League or the Copa del Rey.

It was an unacceptable campaign by their standards, but Florentino Perez and Zinedine Zidane are doing their best to ensure there is no repeat of that.

Madrid have already spent £272.7m this summer.

Eden Hazard has been their marquee addition, signing from Chelsea for £90m, while Luka Jovic,

Éder Militão, Ferland Mendy and Rodrygo have all joined in big money moves.

But they aren't stopping there.

Madrid still have money to spend and want to make another 'Galactico' signing.

And could their second 'Galactico' of the summer be none other than Neymar?

The Brazilian forward is said to be unhappy at Paris Saint-Germain and wants to leave.

Both Barcelona and Madrid are interested in his services bit it is believed Los Blancos will do 'everything possible' to sign him.

And Mundo Deportivo report that they have offered €130 million plus either Gareth Bale or James Rodriguez.

Madrid are also willing to pay Neymar an annual salary of €30m-per-year, which translates to around €580k-per-week.

Ridiculous money. Surely Neymar will be tempted by that.

However, whether the offer will even be accepted by Barcelona remains to be seen.

PSG are reportedly willing to sell Neymar for €300 million. Whether they feel this offer comes close to that figure remains to be seen.

Neymar is also reported to have told Barcelona of his desire to re-sign with them.

It's unlikely that the Catalan giants will be able to match the wages that Real Madrid have offered him.

So it his decision of who he decide to join were he to leave PSG may well come down to money.

